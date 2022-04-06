By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) went from 26% to 30% of voting intentions in the dispute for the Planalto Palace without the presence of former minister Sergio Moro in the dispute, reducing the advantage of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) from 18 to 14 points, according to an Ipespe survey released this Wednesday.

Lula leads with the same 44% as in the previous poll, released on March 25, according to the survey commissioned by XP Investimentos, which has a maximum margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.

The former Lava Jato judge, who switched from Podemos to União Brasil last week and announced that he was “at the moment” giving up the presidential pre-candidacy, had 9% of voting intentions in the last poll and was in a distant third place. .

Without it, they also fluctuated positively in the survey Ciro Gomes (PDT), which went from 7% to 9% and now occupies the third position; João Doria (PSDB), which went from 2% to 3%, and Simone Tebet (MDB), which went from 1% to 2%.

Null and white votes also increased without Moro in the race, from 9% in the previous survey to 12% now.

In the second round scenarios, former president Lula kept winning against all the main candidates. In an eventual dispute between him and Bolsonaro, the PT would win by 53% to 33%.

The current president, on the other hand, has a numerical advantage in just one confrontation, against Doria. Still, the result shows a technical tie, from 39% to 38%, with 24% of invalid votes.

Bolsonaro remains the most rejected of all candidates, with 61% of respondents saying they would not vote for him under any circumstances — 2 points below the previous poll. Doria remains the second most rejected, with 57% saying they would not vote at all, while 43% gave the same answer about voting for Lula and Ciro.

The survey also showed that disapproval of the Bolsonaro government remains high, with 63% of respondents saying they disapprove of the government, compared to 65% in the previous survey.

The same percentage affirms that the Brazilian economy is on the wrong path, with no variation in relation to the previous survey. The number that considers the economy on the right track fluctuated 2 points upwards, reaching 29%.

The survey was carried out with 1,000 interviews, nationwide, on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th of April.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat