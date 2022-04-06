The wait for LEGO Star Wars: the Skywalker Saga It’s been a long time, but now that it’s finally out, it seems like people are diving into the game world en masse. The latest version of TT Games has kept its promise of being the most ambitious LEGO game to date and, unsurprisingly, this also reflects on the way it is doing on the commercial front.

On Steam, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has an all-time spike in concurrent player count of 82.517 at the time of writing this piece. This, incidentally, means that right at launch, the game broke the LEGO series record for all-time simultaneous players on the platform, while maintaining a huge advantage over the game that previously held that record: LEGO Marvel Super Heroes. , which had a peak of 5,953 players.

At the time of writing this article, the active players in the game stand at 41,303, a very respectable figure.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available on PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. If you haven’t done it yet, you can take a look at our review at this link.

