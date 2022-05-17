Edson Álvarez lives the best moment of his career. The Mexican has experienced an outstanding evolution this season, being an undisputed starter with Erik Ten Hag’s Ajax that was crowned champion of the Eredivisie, for which there is the possibility that the ‘Machín’ will make a leap in quality to the elite of Europe.
Álvarez has been linked to the United team to which Erik Ten Hag will join the new season. Even some sources in the Netherlands affirm that Ajax has already received the first offer from the Red Devils, although, beyond rumors, his jump to the Premier League with the Manchester United team is complicated, since they have other options Too heavy for that position.
The latest name linked for United’s midfield has been N’golo Kante. The British press affirms that the Frenchman is considered by Ten Hag to be the perfect midfielder for his project, for which he would like to have him signed. The world champion is one of a long list of contenders who are options for the club, including Declan Rice, Boubakar Kamara, Aurélien Tchouameni, Frenkie de Jong and obviously the Mexican player Edson Álvarez.
