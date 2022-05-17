Home page World

Marcus Gable

Emotional appearance: Amber Heard can hardly hold back her tears in court. © Steve Helber/afp

Amber Heard reportedly feared for her life during her marriage to Johnny Depp. The actress explained this in the sensational process. She also spoke about the honeymoon.

Munich – The break is over. And with it the closed season for the public. The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continued on Monday, revealing more sordid details about the two actors’ married life.

The 36-year-old reported in the court of the district of Fairfax in the state of Virginia of the former dream couple’s honeymoon in 2015. At that time the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” beat her in a carriage of the Orient Express. That’s not all: Heard also accuses Depp of holding her by the neck so hard that she thought he could kill her.

Does he hope for heavenly help? The process is all about Johnny Depp’s reputation. © Steve Helber/dpa

Depp vs. Heard: “Pirates of the Caribbean” star avoids eye contact with ex-wife

As usual, the 58-year-old followed her remarks almost motionless. He avoided eye contact, the Hollywood star usually kept his head down. In his own testimony, Depp denied under oath that he ever hit Heard. He had only admitted to a dispute in the relationship, but accused his ex-wife of having a “need for violence”.

Heard said on Monday, however, that she feared for her life in view of the violent attacks. Explaining the divorce filing in May 2016, the Aquaman actress said, “I had to leave him. I knew I wouldn’t survive if I didn’t.”

Depp trial against Heard: “The monster was the new normal and no longer the exception”

She also spoke of her “fear that it would end really badly for me”. In addition, Heard repeated the accusation that Depp would develop into a real “monster” under the influence of drugs and alcohol. This was a permanent condition during the marriage: “The monster was this thing that was the new normal and no longer the exception. The violence was normal now.”

The process between the two stars is not only arousing great media interest in the USA. Depp is suing for damages of around 50 million US dollars (almost 48 million euros) because of allegations of violence expressed by Heard, she is demanding 100 million US dollars (almost 96 million euros) in a counterclaim.

The actress will also face cross-examination by her ex-husband’s legal team in the coming days. Judge Penney Azcarate scheduled closing arguments for Friday, May 27th. Then the jury has to make a decision. (mg)