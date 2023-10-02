Doctor Ginsburg recommended consuming fermented milk products daily

Doctor of Medical Sciences, nutritionist Mikhail Ginzburg in a conversation with Sputnik radio named daily intake of fermented milk products.

The specialist emphasized that one or two servings of such products per day can guarantee the daily requirement of calcium, bifidobacteria and lactobacilli. Also, according to the doctor, fermented milk products contain high-quality protein and little sugar.

The nutritionist recommended drinking a glass of kefir every day, as well as eating a 200 gram package of cottage cheese or two tablespoons of sour cream.

Ginsburg also called for choosing farm products. According to him, products with sugar should not be considered fermented milk.

Previously, nutritionist Elena Solomatina said that eating certain foods has a beneficial effect on the functioning of the cardiovascular system and helps keep it healthy. She pointed out that the liver is responsible for the production of healthy cholesterol in the blood. Among the products that affect this, the doctor especially highlighted three: cottage cheese, yogurt and eggs.