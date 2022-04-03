Ali Maali (Dubai)

The current war between Russia and Ukraine has affected sports businessmen greatly, to lose huge sums, in light of the crushing crisis, and this effect has appeared on the Ukrainian Rinat Akhmetov, the Russian duo Abramovich and Usmanov, and the Azerbaijani Alekperov, which raises fears of investment in sports.

Financially damaged by the Ukrainian side, Rinat Akhmedov, owner of Shakhtar club, and unlike this club, he owns a large industrial conglomerate, located in the city of Mariupol, which was badly affected by the war, so Akhmetov lost a large part of his wealth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Akhmedov’s wealth in early 2022 amounted to about 11.7 billion dollars, and before the current war it amounted to 9.5 billion dollars, then it has now decreased, reaching 6.08 billion dollars, and the minimum wealth reached 5.37 billion dollars last March.

As for Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea, he lost 700 million dollars, as he suffered a lot because he is a close friend of President Putin, although he is highly involved in the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and his fortune in early 2022 was estimated at 18 billion dollars, and before the start of the war 15.1 billion and declined to 14.4 billion.

Alisher Usmanov, the former investor in Arsenal from 2007 to 2018, the former sponsor of Everton until the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, and the current head of the International Fencing Federation is also close to President Putin, and he is currently prohibited from moving between the countries of the world by a European decision.

Usmanov’s fortune at the beginning of 2022 amounted to $21.3 billion, and before the start of the war it amounted to $21.4 billion, but at the present time it has reached 19.8 billion.

The Azerbaijani businessman Vagit Alekperov is the most affected since the beginning of the war, as he owns 36.8% of the Spartak Moscow club, and in early 2022 his fortune was 22.8 billion dollars, now it is down to 5.36 billion dollars.