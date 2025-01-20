Did you know that you probably have no idea how many times do you unlock your phone throughout the day? Maybe you have never thought about it because it is something we do almost automatically and without realizing it, but fortunately, both in Android as in iOS There are easy ways to find out. Below we explain how to do it.

This way you can know how many times you unlock your phone on Android and iOS

In Androidyou can verify this information by entering your device settings. Look for the section named ‘Digital well-being’ and parental controls, although depending on the manufacturer it could be called something else, such as ‘Device usage time’.

Once there, you will find a graph that summarizes how much time you use your mobile. Just below this graph, there is a Counter that shows how many times you have unlocked the screen.

Step by step for Android



Open your device settings. Go to the ‘Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls’ section. Once inside, look at the initial graph that shows the mobile usage time. Below the graph, locate the unlock counter to see how many times you have turned on the screen.

This way you can know how many times you unlock your phone on iOS

In iPhonethe process is similar. First, open the app ‘Settings’ from your mobile and select the section ‘Time of use’which appears with an hourglass icon. Once inside, you will see a graph that shows the daily average of hours you use your mobile and other options related to digital health.

To find out how many times you unlock your device, click on the option ‘See all activity’which is located just below the main chart. This will take you to a new screen with more details. Look for the graph titled ‘Device queries’ where the times you have unlocked your screen are recorded. Additionally, you can review this information every day.

Step by step for iOS

Open the ‘Settings’ app on your iPhone. Select the ‘Use Time’ option. Click on ‘See all activity’, located below the main daily average usage graph. On the new screen, look for the graph called ‘Inquiries’ on the device, which will show you the number of times you unlocked the screen throughout the day.





