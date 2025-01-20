On the cover of the 1992 edition of Ricardo de la Cierva’s book ‘Histories of Corruption’ it is stated that this problem “is extremely topical today in Spain.” In our history there are many corrupt people and some of them have even gone so far as to go so far as to circumvent Justice, such as the Duke of Lerma, to whom in the time of Philip III a couplet was dedicated that said “in order not to die by hanging, the greatest thief from Spain, has dressed in red”, in reference to the cardinal’s hat that he obtained in Rome and that avoided his prosecution by the Royal Power. Nor have there been a lack of horrible crimes in our past that Until the appearance of the press, they were aired throughout the national territory through blind man’s romances, exciting the feelings of justice of the Spanish people. However, our citizens, at least since the promulgation of ‘La Pepa’ in 1812, in addition to singing songs, when they distrusted that criminals were going to be effectively punished, either due to ineffectiveness of Justice or due to caciquil or political connivance , could intervene directly before the courts to put to trial the authors of crimes that disturbed civil society. Thus, already in 1882, the press promoted popular action for the very famous crime of the Fuencarral street (glossed even by Galdós) and this legal institution became widespread, bringing citizens closer to the function of Justice. Among other old popular accusations we can remember here the one that took place in the trial of the murder of Don Benito, which occurred in 1902 and in which the provost of said Badajoz town raped and killed a young woman who did not belong to him. Or the one that appeared in the Pozo Airón crime trial, in which a young man in Almendralejo (Badajoz) was also mutilated and murdered for passionate reasons in 1920. Of the processes of our democracy in which citizens intervened as a popular accusation We can highlight the cases of Roldan, Madrid Arena, 11-M, the illegal referendum in Catalonia against Artur Mas, Gürtel or the murder of Samuel Ruiz, carried out by the LGBT collective. All these procedures ended with convictions of the accused. Without a popular accusation, would it have really been possible to convict the police officers responsible for the death of Nani or the GAL murderers? Could the corrupt people who launched the ERE in Andalusia have been unmasked? It is noteworthy that in these crimes the press with its investigations was essential not only to prove the existence of those crimes, but also to reveal the pressures of the public powers aimed at sabotaging the judicial processes. Note that the inaction of the Prosecutor’s Office, in certain crimes in which there are no direct or concrete victims, could lead to impunity for crimes committed by our rulers. It seems that, with the bill presented to the Cortes by the Government that limits itself, until annulling the exercise of popular action, someone intends to dress in red like the Duke of Lerma and try to make the people stay still, limiting themselves to sing couplets and listen to blind people’s romances. By the way, gentlemen of the PSOE and Podemos, if you desist from the popular accusations that today are exercised in judicial pieces like the Kitchen, they will even seem coherent.ABOUT THE AUTHOR ANtonio Alberca Pérez Antonio Alberca Pérez is a criminal lawyer and popular prosecutor in cases of corruption.

