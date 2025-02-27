He real Madrid He defeated the Barcelonaand there are already seven consecutive times. It doesn’t matter the competition, the stadium or the state of form. It seems that whites always get the formula to make their archienemigos a puppet, which return home … Sunk, helpless and with a defeat that puts them in a good mess in the classification. Little mattered that an imposing Joel Parra signs his best performance in the Euroleague, 20 points no less, because the premises, led by a great Abaldewell accompanied the Galician by Hezonja, Tavares and Campazzo, knew how to eat the morale to the Catalans.

Before the major of the Madrid football team, present Mbappé, Vinicius, Modric, Alaba, Brahim and Bellingham, the duel began with a lot Muse when leading white loads. AndersonDog of dam As there are no two in Europe, pure charisma The physicist American escort, once again pursued Campazzo, the only one capable of escaping his claws, while assembling his arm with a lot of decision. There were four points with their signature that allowed visitors to put an advantage, although the premises built a solid defense to minimize the impacts.

The score was scarce until Brizuela jumped to the track, an explosive cyclogenesis, which added two baskets in the first two possessions he played. Three consecutive triples of Parker They put seven up to Barça, while Peñarroya made their children debut, such as Raúl Villarthose that try to cover the hole that has left the serious plague of injuries that has affected the core of his team. Madrid needed energy and there is no more efficient dynamo than Hezonjaundisputed leader of this group and that added three points in the first opportunity they gave him. The Croatian gave faith and, although Vine He scored a great suspension about the horn, Barça only sent two at the end of the first quarter (23-25).

Villar paid the ride and took a good swing of Hezonjaalthough the referees, with good criteria, reviewed the play and sanctioned the Croatian with an unsportsmanlike. The duel had lowered his pulsations, scorer drought for the good defenses but also because, obviously, neither giant goes through their best moment. It seemed that the protagonists threw quarry and non -spherical rocks, because the hoop always spit with virulence everything that was approaching, impossible for anyone to distance themselves in the electronic against the sea of ​​doubts that covered the Madrid track.

Ibaka It seemed the most ambitious and determined, author of two hooks before Metu that showed Madrid a path to grow. Matthew asked for his pupils to nourish the Congolese with more balls, although the blackboard of Peñarroya It was finally working. Fall in defense annulled, he led Satoransky in attack and Parra applied extraordinary energy, a combination that, added to a new triple of Andersonallowed Barça to reach the rest three above (40-43). The enigma had no easy solution.

Something more virulent returned the two sets of the costumes, Mates de Abrines and Garuba were the ones that opened the festival. The genius accumulated, it seemed that the local gust was more lethal, but equality was immovable. Parker It was impressive on the individual level, although Madrid, thanks to the domain of Tavares Already his choral game, well executed by Abalde, much less gave his arm to twist.

In fact, the Ecuador of the third quarter is past and thanks to a triple of the Galician, he got the maximum of the match, of seven points no less. After much rowing, he had managed to demolish Barca resistance. However, the improvisation of Brizuela And an improper failure of Campazzo gave an extra life to Barcelona with which to face a last act of life or death (70-67).

It seemed like a passing disconnection, as Madrid signed a 10-4 partial as soon as they return to action. Fernando It was imposed in the area, Hezonja floated on the wood and only Metu He maintained Catalan hope with his lonely incursions. Parra also signed a great encounter, very generous in the effort, hard to reduce when he approached the hoop. A triple and a suspension of the Spanish international put Barça to the point for the approach, just somewhat difference when he had touched the doubles of inferiority only a few minutes ago.

In the absence of 80 seconds for the end, Parker signed the draw with a triple stratospheric, but Madrid always managed to find an answer to stay as a leader. After a jump between two, Metu made an improper mistake, a foul in the opposite field that gave Abalde The opportunity to add two more points from the personnel line. They won the meringues for four, there was half a minute and brizuela first and then walked two good options from the triple. Again, Madrid took the classic.