The two teams had several chances in the first half hour, the most dangerous of which was Eddie Nketiah, Arsenal striker, who hit the post in the 29th minute.

Nketiah wasted another opportunity when he collected Declan Rice’s pass behind the defence, but his shot went over the crossbar near the end of the first half.

And the Arsenal striker re-emerged when he received a quick pass from Gabriel Martinelli after a free kick, only to fall after an intervention from goalkeeper Sam Johnston.

And the Norwegian Odegaard rushed to successfully shoot the penalty kick.

Arsenal seemed to be on their way to preserving the win easily, but Palace regained hope after Tommiyaso was sent off in the 67th minute.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta made several defensive changes, and his team held on to preserve the victory and raise its tally to six points in third place, on goal difference, behind Brighton & Hove Albion and champions Manchester City.