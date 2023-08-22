The candidate of the National Unity of Hope (UNE) party, Sandra Torres Casanova, has not recognized the victory of her opponent, the progressive Bernardo Arévalo, in the presidential elections on Sunday, August 20. Her political bench assured that they were analyzing the electoral day and that they will not pronounce themselves until “the results are clarified with total transparency.” In parallel, leaders from different parts of the world have congratulated Arévalo.

The hours go by and the declaration that Guatemala is waiting for has not yet arrived. The candidate of the National Unity of Hope (UNE) party, Sandra Torres, has not recognized the victory of the progressive Bernardo Arévalo in the presidential elections this Sunday, August 20.

The political bench declared itself in a “permanent session” to analyze what happened during the ballot for the Presidency. In this sense, he assured that he will not make his position known until “the results are clarified with total transparency.”

The former first lady has assured that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) never clarified alleged anomalies in the vote digitization system in Guatemala City. The UNE leader had already pointed out alleged irregularities in the first round and on Sunday she assured that she was “worried” about the integrity of the vote.

Arévalo won the electoral contest with 2.4 million ballots in his favor, that is, 59% of the votes cast, while Torres Casanova counted 1.5 million votes, which is equivalent to 37%. Some results for which he repeated the outcome of the 2015 and 2019 elections, in which Torres also knew defeat.

International leaders congratulate Arévalo

In parallel to Torres’s refusal to acknowledge the results, congratulations from different parts of the world for Arévalo do not stop coming.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, spoke about the results in Guatemala and said he was willing to work for the “prosperity” and “security” of the Central American country.

“Congratulations to the people of Guatemala for a fair and peaceful second round of elections, and to Bernardo Arévalo de León for his election as the next president of Guatemala,” the president said on social networks.

Congratulations to the people of Guatemala following a fair and peaceful second round of elections, and to Bernardo Arévalo de León on his election as the next President of Guatemala. I look forward to working together to foster prosperity and security in Guatemala. —President Biden (@POTUS) August 21, 2023



The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said the election result was “very clear” and praised the current Guatemalan government’s promise to ensure an orderly handover of power.

Several leaders from the Central American region also recognized Arévalo’s triumph, such as Honduran President Xiomara Castro and Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega. While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of El Salvador expressed its willingness “to work” with the progressive.

For his part, Luis Almagro, head of the Organization of American States (OAS), stated in a publication on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Guatemala had an “exemplary election day.”

In fact, an OAS representative, with a team of 86 observers in Guatemala, noted that the vote went smoothly and that the election “complied with all required obligations.” An EU mission is expected to issue a preliminary statement on its findings on Tuesday.

