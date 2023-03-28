Those are the messages you don’t want to read, that we are driving en masse with booze…

OK, here we go again. Maybe the power of repetition will finally work. Come on: STOP DRINKING AND DRIVING! Just don’t. It is not only dangerous for yourself (although that is less of a concern), but also for innocent road users around you.

But it turns out that the Dutch don’t care about this message en masse. There have never been so many people caught behind the wheel with a drink as last year. This is evident from figures from insurance site Independer. Last year there was a 34% increase in the number of fines issued.

Massively drunk behind the wheel

Last year, a total of 42,795 fines were issued for driving under the influence. This is 10,855 more than 2021, representing an increase of 34%. On average, this amounts to 117 people caught per day. 117 a day, let that sink in for a moment, all the more so because the majority of drink drivers are NOT caught…

Incidentally, this is not just about people who get behind the wheel while drinking. These are road users who have been ticketed for driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or certain medication with which you are not allowed to drive.

Limburgers were caught most often

You don’t want to meet people with alcohol behind the wheel when you hit the road yourself. And that’s good, Independer has the data where most drink drivers are caught. Then you immediately know where to look extra when crossing the road.

Mook and Middelaar (Limburg): 11.5 fines per 1,000 inhabitants

Oostzaan (North Holland) 11 fines per 1,000 inhabitants

Gennep (Limburg) 9.5 fines per 1,000 inhabitants

Zandvoort (North Holland) 7.7 fines per 1,000 inhabitants

Maashorst (North Brabant) 7.4 fines per 1,000 inhabitants

Wassenaar (South Holland) 6.9 fines per 1,000 inhabitants

Oldambt (Groningen) 6.6 fines per 1,000 inhabitants

Echt-Susteren (Limburg) 6.6 fines per 1,000 inhabitants

Rijswijk (South Holland) 6.1 fines per 1,000 inhabitants

Stadskanaal (Groningen) 6.0 fines per 1,000 inhabitants

It was also often hit in the big cities, where most people were caught in absolute terms. Rotterdam is at the forefront with 2,875 fines. Then The Hague with 2,305, Amsterdam with 2,075, Eindhoven with 765 and Haarlemmermeer finally with 690 fines.

Finally, there are also places where people simply do NOT get behind the wheel with a drink. For example, not a single ticket was issued for alcoholics in Roozendaal. Sure, a very unsociable municipality, but at least you can safely cross the street.

Conclusion; way too many fines for people under the influence on the road. Next year we want to write this article again, but with the headline “No road user caught drinking”.

Can we agree?

This article Dutch people en masse with alcohol behind the wheel appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Dutch #people #masse #drink #wheel