Lula’s former minister will be part of the group; Elected plate was nominated by WNT, by businessman Nelson Tanure

A light, the company responsible for distributing electricity in Rio de Janeiro, elected a new Board of Directors on Tuesday (July 18, 2023). With 89.4% of the votes, the slate nominated by WNT Gestora de Recursos, belonging to businessman Nelson Tanure, who now holds the largest share of the company’s shares, was elected.

WNT increased its stake in the company and became the majority shareholder. Before, it held 22% of the shares. In a statement to the market on Tuesday (July 18), Light informed that the manager now has a 30.05% stake in the company’s capital.

The slate had the support of two other major shareholders of the company: Santander PB Fundo de Investimento em Ações 1 and Samambaia Master FIA. The new board will increase from 7 to 9 members.

Here are the names that will make up the group:

Hélio Costa

Pedro de Moraes Borba

Wendell Oliveira

Nelson Tanure

Firmino Sampaio

Abel Rocha

Helio Ferraz

Yuiti Lopes

Rafael Manhães Martins

The last 5 names were already part of Light’s board elected in April. The mandate of the new council ends at the ordinary meeting of April 2025.

The name of Hélio Costa is one of the most likely to chair the board. He was Minister of Communications in the governments of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) 1 and 2 and has good traffic in the government. He was also a senator and federal deputy for Minas Gerais.

The group is requesting the early renewal of its energy distribution concession in Rio de Janeiro, a request that needs to be analyzed by the government. The tendency is for the group to encounter difficulties in renewing due to the financial situation and required quality targets.

Light has been in judicial recovery since May and is trying to approve its recovery plan for debt payments with its creditors. The company has an estimated debt of R$ 11 billion.