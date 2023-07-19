The visit of the Guardia di Finanza to Chiara Ferragni’s companies is linked to the Pandoro Balocco case

Clare Ferragni never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours, the name of the digital entrepreneur has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for a story concerning the Pandoro Balocco case. According to rumors, it seems that the Guardia di Finanza has visited the companies of the digital entrepreneur.

There Finance Guard visited Chiara Ferragni’s companies. The reason? Last June against the company that produces the Pandoro Balocco had begun an investigation into an unfair commercial practice. To date, this investigation has also been extended to Chiara Ferragni’s companies.

The news was made public by ‘Ansa’ and everything, therefore, concerns i Pandora limited edition that were sold last winter. We recall that the digital entrepreneur advertised the product on her social pages. The aim of the campaign was to support research into osteosarcoma and Ewing’s sarcoma.

According to what was claimed by the Agcm, the ways in which the Pandoro Balocco could mislead the consumer. The reason? Revealing the purpose of the advertising campaign would have exploited the sensitivity of consumers to buy pandoro.

However, according to what has emerged, it seems that the Balocco company had established an amount to donate months in advance charity. Currently Chiara Ferragni has remained silent and has decided not to comment on the gossip that is circulating in these hours on her behalf. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the digital entrepreneur will reveal more details about this story that is affecting his millions of followers.