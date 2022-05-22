This Saturday at Volcanoit seemed that Tigres made a miracle to reach the grand final of the Clausura 2022, of Liga MX, by having the scoreboard 4-1 (4-4 overall) against Atlas, however, a penalty well converted by the captain Aldo Rocha in added time he gave the pass to the Rojinegros.
The first half passed without many emotions on the part of both sides, since the first feline arrival at the goal came through a free kick that the Frenchman connected Andre-Pierre Gignacbut that the Colombian Camilo Vargas rejected at minute 41.
However, the people from Guadalajara took advantage of their only arrival in the 44th minute to increase their advantage. In a throw-in, the Colombian Julian Quinones head the ball to Louis Reyeswho returned it with a precise diagonal, with the South American entering only to vaccinate the Argentine Nahuel Guzman.
Already with the global 4-0, the U of Nuevo Leon again he went out to attack and at 49′ Gignac He took a powerful shot inside the area that Camilo rejection. A minute later, came a controversial penalty committed on the bomboro by the Argentine Martin Nervowhich converted the same European.
The annotation motivated the royals and at 58 ‘they discounted again. The Colombian Luis Quinones easily eliminated the Ecuadorian Hannibal Chala to enter the area and take a diagonal that connected Gignac to leave the visiting goalkeeper without opportunities.
For 68′, the Uruguayan Nicholas Lopez fell in the area with the referee Cesar Ramos admonishing the charrúa for pretending, however, the VAR He called him to review the play and decree the maximum penalty when observing how the Peruvian Anderson Santamaria grabbed the leg Tooth. Again Gignac He hit from the penalty spot.
Needing just one goal to advance, the Michael Herrera they continued to lead finding the fourth goal. After a center of the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldothe French Florian Thauvin he saved the round to re-center and find the Argentine’s header Guido Pizarro and after the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky to put the champion on the ropes.
The University Stadium it was crazy at the time because tigers was already minutes from the final, performing the miracle, however, an error came from Jesus Anglewho committed a foul in the box on rock for a penalty to be scored once more. In the end, the captain from Guadalajara surpassed the Paton silencing the Volcano.
Already in a press conference, the Argentine coach Diego Coca Indian: “It was a very strange game, a lot of penalties. One had to win it. Congratulations to Tigres for the game and the fans. My team is going to play another final in six months, looking for the two-time championship, we are two games away and it will be very difficult Today he found himself with a ticket to a final, a sought-after prize, it was not a coincidence.”.
