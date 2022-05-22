THEY SHOUTED IT WITH EVERYTHING! Aldo Rocha scored the penalty and the few Atlas fans shouted it from the depths of their being. The suffering red and black reaches the final. Tigers 4 – 2 Atlas ? LIVE: https://t.co/t0c9kBXyRT pic.twitter.com/eQJftEKySc – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) May 22, 2022

However, the people from Guadalajara took advantage of their only arrival in the 44th minute to increase their advantage. In a throw-in, the Colombian Julian Quinones head the ball to Louis Reyeswho returned it with a precise diagonal, with the South American entering only to vaccinate the Argentine Nahuel Guzman.

The annotation motivated the royals and at 58 ‘they discounted again. The Colombian Luis Quinones easily eliminated the Ecuadorian Hannibal Chala to enter the area and take a diagonal that connected Gignac to leave the visiting goalkeeper without opportunities.

Needing just one goal to advance, the Michael Herrera they continued to lead finding the fourth goal. After a center of the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldothe French Florian Thauvin he saved the round to re-center and find the Argentine’s header Guido Pizarro and after the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky to put the champion on the ropes.

Already in a press conference, the Argentine coach Diego Coca Indian: “It was a very strange game, a lot of penalties. One had to win it. Congratulations to Tigres for the game and the fans. My team is going to play another final in six months, looking for the two-time championship, we are two games away and it will be very difficult Today he found himself with a ticket to a final, a sought-after prize, it was not a coincidence.”.