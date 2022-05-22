Failed. There is no selfie with Pope Francis on the phone of Hubert Bruls (56). He had hoped so much last weekend to score a snapshot with the church boss at the canonization of Titus Brandsma in Rome. But the mayor of Nijmegen has not come any closer than some distant pictures of the Pope – shot from Sint Pietersplein.
,,I still yelled at him with the tens of thousands of other people present. Daddy, Daddy! Impressive to hear the growing noise of that previously silent crowd. Before mass, we as Dutch guests were also allowed to walk through a completely empty St. Peter’s Church. Special experience.”
