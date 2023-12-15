Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Maritime polar air floods Germany. The snow line is falling. The German Weather Service warns of snow in the Alps. Things are getting really white in Austria.

Munich – The weather in December is currently on a rollercoaster. After really bad weather with floods, winter is coming back. It's snowing – and how! In some regions there is already up to 50 centimeters of snow, according to the current report Warning situation report from the German Weather Service (DWD) (as of Friday, December 15th). And there is a lot of new snow coming down. In Austria, snow is expected, especially in the northern part of the Alps, even down to the valleys.

Snow oomph in the Alps: winter comeback with 50 centimeters of fresh snow

Above 1000 meters on the eastern edge of the Alps 15 to 30 centimeters of fresh snow Dam levels above 1000 meters 50 centimeters of fresh snow Under 1000 meters 5 to 15 centimeters Source: DWD

Weather in Germany: Black ice alarm due to snow and freezing wet conditions

According to the DWD weather experts, the snowfall on the edge of the Alps is expected to last until Saturday morning (December 16th) and then slowly subside. In the low mountain ranges there is light frost of minus 1 to minus 4 degrees Celsius in some areas. Danger! The roads may be slippery due to freezing wet conditions and snow. The weather service warns of freezing drizzle and “short-term local black ice,” particularly in the northern and western low mountain ranges.

Winter comeback in Germany: Up to 50 centimeters of fresh snow in the mountains (symbolic photo). © imago

In the northwest and west of Germany it will be mostly dry and loose on Friday (December 15th). The maximum values ​​are between 2 and 9 degrees.

The onset of winter in Austria – the snow line in the mountains is falling

In Austria the snowfall limit is between 500 and 800 meters GeoSphere Austria reported. It continues to snow in Tyrol, Salzburg and Vorarlberg. The current report states that the danger of avalanches is significant in many regions after all the fresh snow (danger level 3). Avalanche report. Extensive wind slabs from Wednesday were “covered in snow” and therefore difficult to see. Individual winter sports enthusiasts could easily trigger avalanches. Individual spontaneous avalanches are also possible. “Cracks when entering the snow cover are alarm signals and indicate danger.” There is a risk of gliding snow avalanches on steep grassy slopes below 2,400 meters. In Tyrol, 20 to 30 centimeters of snow fell above 1000 meters, locally up to 50 centimeters.

On Saturday the snowfall line between Salzburg and Vienna Woods will drop to between 300 and 900 meters. Partly sunny weather will prevail in the south and west. Thick fog can persist in valleys and basins. A brisk wind blows from west to northwest.

“Fiona” is prevailing in Germany this weekend. This means the weather situation calms down. However, the sky remains rather gray on gray. According to weather experts, the chances of a white Christmas are apparently still there. Even the forecast from the centenary farmers' calendar for the winter months of 2023/2024 gives some hope. However, according to the DWD, these predictions are “in no way scientifically based” from a meteorological point of view. In addition, according to current model calculations, there are signs of weather turbulence. Things can get pretty rough in Germany during the holidays. (ml)