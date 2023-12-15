His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, congratulated the Kingdom of Bahrain on the 52nd National Day, wishing the sisterly Kingdom and its people continued progress and prosperity.

His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” platform: We extend our warmest congratulations to all our people in Bahrain on the occasion of their National Day… May God bless this brotherly country and dear people with development, prosperity, and stability.