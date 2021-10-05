Windows 11, how to update? The new operating system was launched a day early. Microsoft explains how to upgrade in a video

Windows 11 should have arrived today 5 October 2021 but Microsoft, perhaps due to the problems recorded by Facebook, has decided to anticipate its release a few hours before midnight yesterday 4 October. From today it is therefore possible to switch to the new operating system for free for those who have already installed Windows 10 on their PC, if this has the required system requirements. If not, you can download the Windows 11 ISO and force the update. But be careful, if you have a very old or obsolete computer it is advisable not to upgrade as it could lead to slowdowns in the performance of the device.

Windows 11, how to update? Microsoft has posted a video on YouTube explaining how to upgrade to the latest version of the operating system in just a few steps. Windows 11 is characterized by a renewed graphic interface, in which the Start menu has been moved and renewed, and greater integration with Xbox Games Pass. A renewed widget system has also been introduced.