The Rossoneri midfielder after a complicated year is back in the sights of Mancini’s national team and is aiming for Qatar 2022. Let’s discover his secrets

After a difficult year, Sandro Tonali has returned to being that wonderful midfielder who, in Brescia, had made half of Europe fall in love. And who seemed destined for an incredible career, he who as a boy wrote to Santa Lucia, on December 13, to find out if he would become a footballer.

FROM GRANDMA GINA TO MARGOT – In the most complicated periods, his family, his girlfriend Juliette and the dog Margot, who arrived a year ago and suddenly became the center of the two boys’ lives, helped him. Young people who, in Milan, have a rather simple life, made of football (for him), books (for her, university student) and few but trusted friends. Not surprisingly, for Tonali the family has always been fundamental, starting with the figure of his grandmother Gina and his grandfather, the latter convinced that Sandro would become world champion. The European saw him from the sofa at home, divided between Brescia and CityLife, the World Championship in Qatar, in just over a year, dreams of living it as a protagonist. Cheering for him was mom Maria Rosa, dad Giandomenico, the brothers Enrico (who according to their dad was the strongest, as Enzo Totti said about Riccardo compared to Francesco) and Matilde and also the singer Ultimo, whom Tonali adores.

LEGO AND TRAINING – The Milan midfielder also loves tattoos, despite the negative opinion of his mother, and has on his skin the debut date with the national team and also a rose and a watch, dedicated to his mother. Another passion of Sandro is Lego, which relax him a lot, he has recently moved home, moving to the central area, and it is very rare to meet him around Milan. Training takes up most of his day, he cares a lot and in this he really remembers that Gennaro Gattuso who has always been his idol and who had little time for discos (social networks were not what they are today) and a lot for the field.

goal qatar – Tonali follows that example there and continues on his path, with the hope that from Sant’Angelo Lodigiano it will take him directly to Qatar.

October 5 – 11:20 am

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.