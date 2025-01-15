Microsoft 365 will no longer receive support in Windows 10 at the end of this year, as announced by the company led by Satya Nadella. Companies and users who want to continue using tools such as Excel, PowerPoint and Word must migrate to Windows 11 before October 14.

The firm’s support page clarifies that office programs installed on Windows 10 computers “will continue to work as before” after that date. Despite this, it warns that they could present “performance and reliability problems over time.” This is because applications will no longer receive operational improvements and security layers.

Microsoft Office 2024 is now available for PC and Mac with updates to Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook The new standalone version of Microsoft Office includes a redesign of the interface, changes to accessibility features and notable improvements to the main applications of the office. suite.

The big tech has shared a brief guide to facilitate the upgrade process to Windows 11. Those interested will have to enter the “Settings” section from the taskbar of the computer desktop. Within the drop-down menu, you must select the options “Privacy and security” and “Update Windows”. The change will be made automatically after selecting the “Download and install” option.

Microsoft’s decision is part of a broader product strategy that seeks to accelerate adoption of the latest operating system (OS). The consulting firm Statcounter estimates that, as of October last year, Windows 10 covered 60.9% of the market share. Its successor had a 35% stake three years after its official launch.

Microsoft wants Windows 11 to take off

Experts indicate that the expansion of Windows 11 has been limited by the high requirements for hardware that its operation demands. The system can only run on devices that include a 64-bit chip, with more than 2 cores, and that guarantee a processing speed of at least 1 gigahertz. Its installation requires a minimum of 4 gigabytes (GB) of RAM and an internal storage capacity above 64 GB. Figures published on the portal The Registry They point out that around 400 million computers in use do not meet these specifications.

Microsoft recognizes the drawback and, for the first time in its history, has given consumers an option to keep Windows 10. Late last year, it introduced the Extended Security Update Program. This is a membership that for $30 a year allows subscribers to continue using the previous version of their OS with full support, including security patches and updates for Microsoft 365 applications.

The consolidation of Windows 11 is key to Microsoft’s market growth objectives. The operating system features make it easier to access the most advanced and complex versions of Copilot, its collection of artificial intelligence products and services.

Yusuf Mehdi, executive vice president and head of marketing Microsoft consumer agency, has said that 2025 will be “the year of the big Windows 11 update for PC.” During a conference at the last edition of CES, he assured that “one of the most important technological elements that people will seek to renew this year will not be the refrigerator, the television or their mobile phone. “Your priority will be to upgrade your Windows 10 PC and move forward with Windows 11.”