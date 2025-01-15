The non-profit association SOS Desaparecidos reported this Wednesday that A total of 150 families of DANA victims have joined the criminal complaint against the local administrations, the regional and central governments which will be presented next February at the National Court for the management after the floods.

As explained by the president of this entity, Joaquín Amills, the team of professionals working on this complaint will go to Valencia on next January 26 to meet with those affected, although he has insisted that this meeting will be private and the media will not be informed.

This judicial claim will begin in criminal proceedings. in principle against local administrations, the regional and central governmentsalthough the Valencia Provincial Council is not ruled out, which “has responsibilities for municipalities with less than 20,000 inhabitants,” Amills pointed out.

“We are not closed to anything, the problem is that there is hardly any information and some of what there was is disappearing from web pages, transparency portals or social networks, even some from the Generalitat. But once this complaint is admitted for processing All this information will be requested from the judge“, announced the president of SOS Desaparecidos.

This judicial claim will be initiated for crimes of recklessness, negligence or omission of the duty of relief and will not focus solely on the decisions or omissions of political leaders on October 29 and after, but will try to find those responsible for what has not been done and could have prevented damage. The Valencia floods have left a toll of 224 dead and three missing.