by VALERIO BARRETTA

I renew Norris, the pride of the McLaren top management

Among the merits of McLaren in recent years is not only that of having improved sporting results compared to the end of the Ron Dennis era, but also of having cultivated talent well at home. Landau Norris it was a jewel for which McLaren had patience and courage. And now the dividends are being enjoyed in Woking, because the #4 feels at home there and today he announced his contract renewal with the team that raised him as a man and a driver.

Stella's words

In McLaren, at the same time, they are counting on Norris to update that list of achievements that stopped in 2008: “I am delighted to confirm the extension of our partnership with Lando with a multi-year contract beyond 2025. This reflects the commitment and trust we have in McLaren, with a shared ambition to win championships again in the future“, commented team principal Andrea Star.

“Lando has grown as a driver and as a person since joining McLaren in 2017. He impressed last season, playing an important role in our progress throughout the year, securing seven podiums. Our driver duo will play a key role in our goal of being at the top of the grid: Lando and Oscar have impressed in their first season together and I look forward to continuing the hard work with both of them on this exciting journey“.

Brown's words

“It's been an incredible journey over the last six years and he has shown fantastic commitment and desire to progress the team and get McLaren back to the top of the grid“added CEO Zak Brown. “Last season we saw the fundamental role of Lando with the impressive turnaround in results: I can't wait to continue with this push forward“.