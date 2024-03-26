The strong wind will be the protagonist until this Thursday in the Region of Murcia and replaces the rain as the main concern for the meteorological problems that brothers or tourists may have. The State Meteorological Agency has raised the warning for coastal phenomena and intense gusts of wind on the coast of Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón to orange level this Thursday.

For this Wednesday, the warning will be considered a yellow level for Aemet with a forecast of northeast wind intervals of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour and waves of three meters. Likewise, this Wednesday the warning for winds of up to 70 kilometers per hour will be active throughout the day in the Altiplano and Northwest regions. “Maximum gusts of 70 kilometers per hour and winds from the west are expected,” the Agency states in its alert.

On Thursday, for its part, the orange warning for coastal phenomena will be active on the coast of Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón until eight in the morning. The wind is expected to blow from the southwest at 60 or 75 kilometers per hour and waves of four meters will be recorded. In addition, the coast of the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas will be under a yellow warning due to coastal phenomena until midafternoon. In this case, the wind would pick up a speed of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour (force 7), with waves of three to four meters.

Faced with these phenomena, the Cartagena City Council yesterday launched a series of recommendations, such as not walking or parking near the coastline or breakwaters and avoiding going out sailing.

On the other hand, this Tuesday the very low snow level allowed us to once again see a white blanket in the highest areas of the Northwest, specifically in the districts of Caracava de la Cruz and Moratalla. The accumulated snow was more than five centimeters thick.

Reserves on the rise



The swamps of the Segura basin have reserves of 238 cubic hectometers, three more than last week, according to data from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition. The Segura reservoirs have 175 cubic hectometers less than on the same date last year, and 250 less than the average they usually store at this time (488 cubic hectometers). Thus, the swamps of the Segura basin are at 20.9% of their total capacity.