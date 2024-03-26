“Izvestia”: in the Russian Federation they want to establish uniform base rates for salaries of public sector employees

A number of deputies and senators intend to introduce a bill to the State Duma on March 27, according to which it is planned to establish a uniform base salary for public sector workers. About it write “News”.

Now the salaries of managers and employees differ significantly depending on the region and intra-regional gradation. “Representatives of the same professions living in different regions should not raise the question of why their work is assessed differently,” explain the authors of the idea.

To get away from inequality, legislators propose raising the base rate to the level of the minimum wage (minimum wage) – 19,942 rubles. Today this figure in the field of healthcare and education can range from five to 12 thousand.

On February 29, President Vladimir Putin said that in Russia it is necessary to consider a more equitable distribution of the tax burden towards citizens with high corporate and personal incomes. The head of state proposed introducing a differentiated taxation system in the Russian Federation and eliminating loopholes for evading taxes or understating them. In addition to increasing rates for wealthy citizens, it is necessary to reduce the tax burden on families, including through tax deductions.