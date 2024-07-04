Jannik Sinner, Fabio Fognini and Jasmine Paolini on the court today at Wimbledon for the third round matches of the men’s and women’s singles. The program for July 5, 2024 includes a lot of Italy on the grass of the All England Club.

The spotlight is on Sinner in particular. The world number 1, fresh from his derby victory with Matteo Berrettini, faces Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic on Centre Court. The Italian, winner of the 3 direct matches played, takes to the court in the third challenge on Centre Court, where play begins at 1:30 pm local time (2:30 pm in Italy). It is conceivable that Sinner’s match will start at 6:00 pm.

Before the world number 1, Fabio Fognini takes to the field on court number 16. At 11am in London, 12pm Italian time, the 37-year-old Ligurian plays against the Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut: Fognini is looking for the pass to the second week of the tournament after his exploit in the second round, with a 4-set victory against the Norwegian Casper Ruud.

At 2pm Italian time, 1pm London time, it’s Jasmine Paolini’s turn. The Italian, seeded number 7, faces Canadian Bianca Andreescu, number 176 in the ranking, on court number 1 and is aiming straight for the round of 16.

Sinner, Fognini and Paolini live on TV and streaming

The Wimbledon tournament is live exclusively on Sky and streamed on NOW. Two reference channels: Sky Sport Tennis (203) where all the matches on Centre Court will be broadcast, and Sky Sport Arena (204), with the other most interesting challenges. In addition, 6 dedicated channels, renamed for the occasion Sky Sport Wimbledon 1-6 (from 252 to 257), for all the other courts.

