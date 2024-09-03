nymphahri has finally completed Sona’s cosplay from League of Legends in the arcade version: a work that took the Italian model four years, but the final result is excellent and very colorful.

“This cosplay took me four years to make, but finally here is Sona!” nymphahri wrote in her Instagram post. “I’m so happy! She’s my second favorite champion after Ahri!”

“I wanted to create this cosplay from scratch and that’s why it took so long, partly due to lack of time and partly due to the difficulty of finding fabrics with the right shades. Now I know what to fix and improve, and I also want to thank crispi.cos for helping me with some parts of the costume!”

As stated on the official League of Legends website, “Sona is the greatest etwahl player in Demacia, and expresses herself only through her music. This grace has made her beloved among the nobles, though others suspect that her melodies are actually magic… and magic is forbidden in Demacia.”