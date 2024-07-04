LThe revolution of Millonarios fans over the arrival of Radamel Falcao García to the club is just beginning. The ‘Tiger’ arrived in Bogotá early on Thursday morning to join the team and that same day he had his first hours with his new teammates.

Falcao’s departure for his first training session from the team’s hotel was already marked by a large presence of fans in the surrounding area, who gathered there to support the historic scorer of the Colombian National Team.

Since Falcao’s arrival, Millonarios has already made public several images of him in the hotel, sharing time with the blue squad. And several of them have already been taken on social networks to make memes.

The humorous pieces not only highlight what he might experience as a member of the team, but also some of the situations he will have to go through while residing in Bogotá.

The best memes from Falcao’s first hours at Millonarios

