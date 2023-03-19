Wílmar Roldán, in his 400th game in the League, forgets the cards and asks for help

Wilmar Roldan whistles his 400th game in the Colombian League this Saturday, in the game between Junior and Santa Fe in Barranquilla.

(It may interest you: Wilmar Roldán confesses: anecdotes and reflections of his 400 games in the League)

No other umpire has had as many games in charge in semi-annual tournaments. The 43-year-old from Antioquia has been enduring the pressure for 21 years and building a respectable career. However, on this special date for his career, he had one more anecdote, a particular episode.

forgot the cards

The game had just started at the Metropolitano stadium, within the framework of the premiere of ‘Bolillo’ Gómez with the Tiburón team, when there was an action that warranted a warning.

They were 8 minutes into the game when Roldán realized that he had the cards. The experienced central defender had to ask assistant John León for them, who gave him his cards to be able to reprimand the player Jonathan Barboza, Cardinal team.

WHAT HAPPENED PROFESSOR? Wilmar Roldán forgot the cards and had to go ask one of his assistants for them. The man from Antioquia was going to admonish Barboza de Santa Fe but he realized that something was missing 😂 pic.twitter.com/ChJhm4JsSW — The Central VAR (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) March 19, 2023

SPORTS