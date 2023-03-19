Sunday, March 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Wílmar Roldán, in his 400th game in the League, forgets the cards and asks for help

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Wílmar Roldán, in his 400th game in the League, forgets the cards and asks for help


close

Wilmar Roldán

Roldán forgets the cards.

Roldán forgets the cards.

It was in the match between Junior and Santa Fe in the Metropolitan.

Wilmar Roldan whistles his 400th game in the Colombian League this Saturday, in the game between Junior and Santa Fe in Barranquilla.

See also  President of Santa Fe gives 'waiting time', after defeat in the classic

(It may interest you: Wilmar Roldán confesses: anecdotes and reflections of his 400 games in the League)

No other umpire has had as many games in charge in semi-annual tournaments. The 43-year-old from Antioquia has been enduring the pressure for 21 years and building a respectable career. However, on this special date for his career, he had one more anecdote, a particular episode.

forgot the cards

The game had just started at the Metropolitano stadium, within the framework of the premiere of ‘Bolillo’ Gómez with the Tiburón team, when there was an action that warranted a warning.

They were 8 minutes into the game when Roldán realized that he had the cards. The experienced central defender had to ask assistant John León for them, who gave him his cards to be able to reprimand the player Jonathan Barboza, Cardinal team.

SPORTS

See also  Santa Fe, facing a litmus test: visit to Junior by Carlos Bacca

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Wílmar #Roldán #400th #game #League #forgets #cards #asks

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
JBS brothers are part of Lula’s entourage to China; read names

JBS brothers are part of Lula's entourage to China; read names

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result