Joesley Batista was known for bugging former president Michel Temer; from the list of businessmen, 43 are from the beef area

The brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, executives of the companies of the J&F group -controller of JBS-, will compose the president’s entourage Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) to China. In all, 102 businessmen (list below) from different sectors of Brazilian agribusiness will be part of the presidential trip group.

Agro representatives will travel with the minister Carlos Favaro (Agriculture), which is scheduled to stay in China from March 20 to 30. Most of the businessmen are from the beef sector. There are 43. Then there are 21 for pork and poultry, 21 for multisectoral products, 5 for cotton, 5 for inputs, 4 for cellulose, 1 for vegetable oils, 1 for rice and 1 for animal recycling. Here’s the full from the list (1 MB).

Each businessman will pay for his own trip, according to the federal government.

In the past, the brothers made a plea agreement in the Lava Jato operation. Joesley Batista became known for recording the former president Michel Temer (MDB) supposedly authorizing the purchase of silence by the former deputy and former mayor Eduardo Cunha (PTB), after he was arrested.

At the dialogue with Temer, Joesley also suggests payments to the former president of the Chamber. “Got to keep this, see?”, replied the former president. A day after the disclosure of the accusation, the then president hit the table and denied the accusations. He said he would not resign from office. “I didn’t buy anyone’s silence. For a simple situation: I don’t fear any delation.

President Lula leaves for the Asian country next Saturday (25.Mar.2023). It will be in China from the 26th to the 31st of March. The trip starts in Beijing and ends in Shanghai. The city is the headquarters of the NDB, the bank of the Brics, whose leadership should be assumed by the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) in the presence of the Chief Executive. Lula will visit the institution’s headquarters, according to the Planalto Palace.

Lula’s meeting with the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, is scheduled for March 28, in Beijing. During the official tripthemes from the broad bilateral agenda will be addressed, including trade, investments, reindustrialization, energy transition, climate change and world peace and security“, according to the Brazilian government.

In addition to businessmen, the on-site delegation should include different congressmen, including the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and Ministers of State. China is Brazil’s biggest trading partner.

History of the Joesley brothers

The brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista signed an award-winning agreement in 2017 based on recordings with then-president Michel Temer.

In Joesley’s testimony during the delation, the businessman said that the JBS figurines exerted influence on the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) through the former Minister of Finance, Guido Mantega, during the PT administration. He also stated that he paid bribes of 4% of the value of each contract approved by the BNDES.

In 2020, the brothers managed to return to exercise executive functions in the companies of the J&F group by a decision of the STJ. They had been banned since 2017 by a precautionary measure.