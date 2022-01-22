Adam Carter had been Paddy Lowe’s successor as engineering manager in Williams, after the latter’s departure in early 2019. With the advent of the new owners of Dorilton Capital, the historic British team has embarked on a major restructuring, with previous team principal Simon Roberts and head designer Doug McKiernan they have abandoned their roles. After six years of militancy in the English team, now it is Adam Carter’s turn to leave the team, as explained by Jost Capito: “We have made some changes to our engineering structure. Carter has left the team and I would like to thank him for the hard work he has done and for the contribution he has given us over the last six seasons ”.

The new technical director of the team, Francois-Xavier Demaison in recent months had explained to The Race: “The team had lost some very good engineers and we hired new ones who need to learn to work together. We have many young engineers to bring to the right level “. Adam Carter entered Formula 1 with Arrows in 1998, moving to McLaren in 2002, to Jordan and then to Renault in 2004, before joining Williams in May 2016 after a long seven-year stint at Wirth Research.