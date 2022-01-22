The question of exclusive has returned to being a central theme, and once again on social media it seems that the trend is to define Xbox the bad of the situation, while apparently there is not the same perception towards PlayStation.

The controversy naturally erupted after the announcement of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft and the spread of increasingly insistent rumors about the possibility that brands like call of Duty become Xbox exclusives.

Well, the insider and youtuber Destin said he was tired of this narrative and wanted to set the record straight, exposing the facts. “Sony makes Final Fantasy, Street Fighter, Spider-Man and Wolverine PlayStation exclusives, while Xbox makes The Elder Scrolls, Starfield and possibly some Activision games Xbox exclusives.”

“At the end of the Xbox fair is seen as the bad of the situation, Sony like the good. (…) I don’t blame either company, but to imply that one is good and the other bad when they are both just doing their own thing is ridiculous. “

In fact, the Sony policy on exclusives has been carried out for several years already, see for example the great success of Spider-Man, and it does not seem that from time to time great voices of dissent have been raised.

As Destin rightly pointed out, the two companies are pursuing their respective interests and it is perfectly legitimate that after such an expensive and demanding acquisition, Microsoft decides to make the most of the intellectual property obtained.