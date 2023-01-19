There Williams has published on its social channels the ‘fire-up’ of the Mercedes power unit that equips the FW45 which will be entrusted to the confirmed Alexander Albon and the debutant Logan Sargeant. The ignition of the engine for the first time in winter of a new single-seater is always a very exciting moment for the whole team, which will unveil the 2023 car – at least as regards what the livery will be – on Monday 6 February, waiting to give the welcome to the new team principal James Vowles arriving from Mercedes a few days before the only winter test session scheduled in Bahrain from 23 to 25 February.

The livery could recall the sponsor Gulf Oil which, according to rumors, is ready to join Williams as personal sponsor of Franco Colapinto, who has joined the academy of the Grove team. Furthermore, the ownership structure of the Dorilton Capital investment fund could be in the sights of Porsche for an entry of the latter into F1 starting from 2026 as an engineer. Below is the video ofpower on of the Williams FW45 power unit.