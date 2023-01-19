Call your mom and make her happy that you’re finally coming to pick up the box of junk that’s been sitting in your old bedroom for years. Everything that used to be cool is making a comeback, so dig out those Tamagotchi and Flippo’s. The MPV (or passenger van) is also starting to get cool again with cars like the Dacia Jogger (yes, cool.) and the VW ID. Buzz. Volvo will also soon be launching an electric MPV.

According to Car News China Volvo will unveil another fully electric MPV this year. For this, the Swedish brand uses the SEA platform of parent company Geely. For example, this platform also contains the special Zeekr 009, which you can see in the gallery above. Zeekr’s van has a truly gigantic 140-kWh battery and nearly 550 horsepower. The 0-100 time is 4.5 seconds.

It is not known whether Volvo’s MPV will also have such a large battery. We can also imagine that they are a bit quieter with the power. Well, who knows, there will also be a Polestar van with 550 hp. As far as we are concerned, very welcome, because we already have enough fast SUVs, but with a fast MPV (such as the Opel Zafira OPC) we have had to do without for a while.

Is Volvo’s MPV coming to the Netherlands?

We expect Volvo’s electric passenger bus to be primarily destined for China. But who knows, if the Volkswagen ID. Buzz turns out to be a huge success in Europe, Geely and Volvo will probably want to put up a competitor for it. If you are looking for a crazy seven-seater with a plug before then, Tesla has a Model X Plaid with seven seats and 1,020 hp for you.