Mess in Q3

Baku’s Q3 was marked by a rather singular episode which saw the protagonist Williams teamThe mechanics of the English team have in fact forget to disconnect the airbox from Alex Albon’s car, sending him onto the track with the device – clearly visible, given the fluorescent yellow colour – still attached. An unusual mistake that obviously ruined the Thai’s pursuit of a grid position better than tenth. The team was punished for this oversight with a fine of 5 thousand euros For unsafe condition. However, P10 on the grid was confirmed for Albon.

A positive Saturday anyway

With great respect for the work done in recent weeks by his team, which has grown exponentially in performance, Albon has however avoided being cruel to their mechanics in the canonical post-qualifying interviews, even trying to console his own box. “Regarding the fan issue in Q3, these things happen. Nobody did it on purpose and the team will look into it, but realistically I would have gained only one, maybe two positions if everything had gone perfectly and we can still fight for the top-10 tomorrow.“, he declared.

“We got three Q3s in a row – the former Red Bull driver then continued, focusing on the result of himself and his new teammate, Frank Colapinto – which is positive, and the fact that both cars got to Q3 is important. The car is performing well and the updates are working. Strangely, I’m not very happy with the car this weekend, but this is a positive sign, because it shows that there is still a lot to do and that the race pace is still good.”