Maxima Zorreguieta Cerruti: who is the Queen of Holland that the series on Rai 1 talks about

Maxima Zorreguieta Cerruti is the current Queen Consort of the Netherlands. The successful Dutch series Maxima, broadcast on Rai 1 in prime time on 2 and 3 September 2024, is dedicated to her story. Máxima is played by the 28-year-old Argentine actress and model Delfina Chaves, in her first series as the protagonist after the telenovela Argentina, tierra de amor y venganza. The series is based on a popular best seller. But who is Queen Maxima Zorreguieta Cerruti? Here is the biography.

Who is

Born in Buenos Aires on May 7, 1971, the firstborn of Jorge Horacio Zorreguieta Stefanini, a member of the dictatorial regime of Jorge Rafael Videla between 1976 and 1983, and his second wife María del Carmen Cerruti Carricart, the then child had Portuguese, Spanish and especially Italian origins in her blood. Her great-grandparents were in fact Oreste Stefanini, an entrepreneur from Genoa, and Tullia Carolina Borella, a noblewoman with possessions in Piedmont and Lombardy, both forced to emigrate to San Nicolás in 1900 for business.

Shortly before her, three half-sisters were born, named María, Ángeles and Dolores, born from her father’s first marriage to Marta López Gil. Later, however, Martín, Juan and Inés were born, who unfortunately died prematurely by suicide in 2018. Maxima Zorreguieta spent her childhood in Argentina. She graduated in Economics from the Catholic University of Argentina in 1995. The following year, she moved to New York, where she worked for HSBC James Capel Inc. as vice president of institutional sales for Latin America, before moving to Deutsche Bank. Finally, in 1999, she embarked on the journey that would change her life.

In Seville, in fact, Maxima met the then Prince Willem-Alexander of Orange: the two fell madly in love. Initially, however, the future Queen of the Netherlands was unaware of the role covered by the man and would never have imagined that one day she would become the sovereign consort of the kingdom. The engagement was announced on March 30, 2001. Parliament approved the union during the following summer, thus authorizing the celebration of the wedding. The wedding took place on February 2, 2002 at the New Church in Amsterdam.

A marriage that came about not without difficulty: the royal family is making light of her lineage and past, as she is the daughter of an official who was involved in General Videla’s regime in the past. The bride was also Argentine and Catholic, and this caused Willem-Alexander to lose his remote right of succession to the British throne, which he later regained with the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013. Despite disagreements and scandals, Máxima and Willem-Alexander fulfilled their dream of love and are now parents to three daughters: Catherine Amalia, 20, heir to the throne of the Netherlands, and Princesses Alexia, 18, and Ariane, 17. For Máxima, the transition from princess to queen of the Netherlands officially took place on 30 April 2013, when her mother-in-law Beatrice decided to abdicate early in favor of her son.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Maxima live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 on September 2 and 3, 2024 at 9:20 pm for the first time. Also streaming and on demand on Rai Play.