Summer seems to be a distant memory now, but tomorrow things will get even worse. Temperatures have plummeted and, apparently, it has started the weather alert for two regions of the Italian peninsula.

Here are the ones that are most at risk.

Climate change is coming: weather alert goes off

Tomorrow, Sunday 15 September 2024, we will have the opportunity to encounter a new wave of bad weather. According to what was reported by the Civil Protection will happen thunderstorms and showers in some Italian regions.

After all, the temperatures have changed for a few days now and, it seems, these will get worse during the week. According to the weather reports, the temperatures of the period will remain below average for a long time and in the morning it will be really very cold.

Autumn will therefore arrive with a week in advancecausing considerable inconvenience for all those who were still hoping for a bit of summer. In some regions the situation appears much more serious as in the North snow has fallen up to 1500 meters above sea level. We are talking about Friuli and Trentino-Alto Adige.

As per the announcement from Civil Protection, tomorrow we will have the opportunity to come across several disturbances especially in the North and Central Italy. In the South there could be some precipitation, but it is a sporadic event in most of the southern regions.

Two regions However, they appear to be particularly at risk compared to the others, which is why the yellow alert status. In fact, there is a risk of a strong impact due to storms, which is why the risk identified is of the hydrogeological.

The ones paying the consequences of this latest wave of bad weather are: Molise and the Apuliawhich will be more exposed to this type of criticality. We therefore invite you to take maximum care cautionavoiding frequenting places that will be most exposed to this danger.