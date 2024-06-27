New forces arriving

Matt Harman, Fabrice Moncade, Juan Molina, Steve Winstonley, Richard Frith And Sorin Cheran. These are the six names announced, in a single press release, by the Williams team on the eve of the Austrian GP weekend. Six names of high-level engineers who, in the ambitions of team principal James Vowles, will have to contribute to the rebirth of the historic Grove team, which also recently renewed the contract of driver Alexander Albon and which is trying to woo Carlos Sainz and also Adrian Newey.

Vowles promises more announcements

“I am delighted to welcome these to Williams you are incredible people. Our mission is to fight our way back to the top and the ability to attract experienced talent, who have already won titles in other teams, shows that we believe very much in the journey we are on. Williams is investing in what it takes to win and this is just the beginning – added Vowles, teasing the imagination of fans with a final thought – We are preparing to welcome more new faces from across the grid in the months ahead“. The dream, of course, is Newey.

Level pedigree

The names that will wear the blue Williams t-shirts are important, also because they all come from experiences in top teams. Harman, who will work as Design Director after the summer, was director at Alpine and won ten titles – between Drivers and Constructors – at Mercedes. Moncade was Head of Performance Analytics at Ferrari, Molina has won several titles at Red Bull and will occupy the role of chief aerodynamicist from 15 July. Winstanley has also been with Red Bull for over 14 seasons, while Frith – who will join the team in 2025 – is a former Alpine.

Sorin Cheran, however, has a different background, arriving at Williams after a 17-year career at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. He specializes in artificial intelligence and innovation and will lead the transformation of how the team captures, stores, indexes and uses data. The future of Williams starts here.