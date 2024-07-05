TOOn Thursday, América de Cali wasted the chance to secure qualification for the final of the Women’s League with one date to spare: The 2-0 defeat against Deportivo Cali in Palmaseca pushes the definition of Group B of the semi-final quadrangulars to the last day.

The two teams from Valle del Cauca and Millonarios still have the chance to be Santa Fe’s rival in the title fight. There is a three-way tie at 9 points, but América is leading due to the sporting advantage that comes from finishing first in the round-robin phase.

In the early hours, Millonarios beat Llaneros 3-1. A double by Lina Marcela Gómez (minutes 5 and 57) and a free kick by Liana Salazar (minute 35) gave the victory to the team managed by Angie Vega. Zharick Montoya scored at 90+2.

Then, Deportivo Cali kept its and Millonarios’ options alive by beating América 2-0 in Palmaseca, with goals in the final minutes: Kelly Caicedo, at 86, and Manuela Vásquez, at 89.

The accounts of America, Cali and Millonarios for the last date of the semifinal quadrangulars of the women’s league

América has the first chance to qualify. They must beat Millonarios by any score. They also advance with a draw if Cali does not win. That match will be played at the Francisco Rivera Escobar stadium in Palmira, since the Pascual Guerrero stadium is undergoing adjustments for the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Cali, for its part, will have to beat Llaneros in Yopal and hope that América ties, or win at least by the same goal difference as Millonarios, if the blues win in Palmira.

Millonarios’ option has become more complicated. They will have to defeat América and not let Cali win, or win by two more goals than the sugar producers. If they do so by one more, the goals in their favor will come into play.

Women’s League quadrangular standings table

