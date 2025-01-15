The Bullfighting Festival was held morning and afternoon on April 27 in the plaza outside the walls of Puerta de Alcalá



01/15/2025



Updated at 1:38 p.m.





«The King Our Lord (may God preserve him) has chosen to select Thursday the twenty-seventh of the present month of April 1769 (if time permits) for the first Bullfighting Festival of those to be held in the bullring… .









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only