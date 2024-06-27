New face in the team

The rotation of drivers at the wheel of the car continues #51 Dale Coyne Racing Teamwhich in the last two races had welcomed Luca Ghiotto back into the team. The Venetian driver, as per his contract, will not participate in the next event scheduled from 5 to 7 July in Mid-Ohioparticularly awaited for the absolute debut of hybrid engines in IndyCar.

Another European

For this event, as in all the other races of the season (except for the first two), Dale Coyne has announced another European driver: Toby Sowery. For the British driver born in 1995, this will also be his absolute debut in this series, having taken part in the IMSA championship and the Asian Le Mans Series, as well as the Indy NXT, where he achieved seven podiums: “Racing in IndyCar is an exciting challenge for anyone, and I am extremely fortunate that Dale Coyne has given me this opportunity. – declared the 28 year old – This race adds to an already incredible season for me, with two amazing programs in IMSA and Fanatec GT World Challenge. Dale Coyne has been instrumental in giving IndyCar drivers the opportunity to prove themselves, and I’m looking forward to that challenge. It’s going to be a tough step to take, given that I only had one day in the car a year ago and adapted to the hybrid system, but I’m ready to do it.”

These words were added to those of Dale Coyne, who commented on his choice as follows: “I have been following Toby’s career for some time – explained the owner of the team of the same name – “He has proven that he can adapt quickly to whatever car he drives and has a track record of success to prove it. We realize that coming into the Mid-Ohio weekend without having driven the car in its hybrid form before could be a steep learning curve, but we are confident he will be able to adapt quickly and we can’t wait to see what he can do.”. At Mid-Ohio, Sowery will team with teammate Jack Harvey.