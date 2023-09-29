Mexico City.- A bombshell is coming in the sports world. David Faitelson, one of the journalists most recognized members of the union would end their relationship with the chain ESPN to reach the ranks of TUDN-sports channel of the Televisa company-.

The case has raised suspicions in recent hours that call into question whether David Faitelson would be able to leave Jose Ramon Fernandez by the television station that, previously, was the competition, since the two worked together on TV Azteca.

According to the son of ‘Joserra’, Juan Pablo Fernandezin the program A 2 Tiempos, aired that Faitelson would leave ESPN to be part of TUDNwhere he was close to arriving in 2020 when receiving a juicy proposal that, at the time, the journalist that raises controversy in social networks.

However, his current appearances in the project NMore, Third Sports Gradein which he is part of the Debate table along with Denise Maerker, Maria Jose Lopez, Marion Reimers, Alberto Lati, Alejandro de la Rosa, André Marin and Javier Alarconwould have something to do with that possibility.

David Faitelson with José Ramón Fernández

Instagram davidfaitelson_espn

Before starting the program David Faitelson was branded a ‘traitor’ for appearing on the screens of Televisa after passing through TV Azteca. He defended himself in a video by saying that he would only be in four broadcasts that lasted until this season.

Even the rumors would begin to take shape because on the social networks of the journalist It no longer appears that he is a collaborator of ESPNso he would be confirming his departure from the World Leader to be the next signing of the TUDN sports media.

