with videoBritish-Indian novelist Salman Rushdie was stabbed just before a lecture he was due to give in western New York state, about 470 kilometers from New York City.



Aug 12, 2022

Rushdie was treated onstage for his injuries after the attack in Chautauqua. Bystanders held up his legs in an attempt to send more blood to his chest.

The author was then taken to hospital by helicopter. New York State Police said he was stabbed in the neck. The severity of his injuries is not yet known.

The perpetrator has been arrested by the police. His identity is not yet known. The investigation is in full swing.

The Devil’s Verses

The Bombay-born writer Rushdie (75) is best known for his bestseller The Devil’s Verses from 1988. Following that novel, in which he allegedly insulted the Islamic prophet Mohammed, the then Iranian spiritual leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini pronounced a religious death sentence (fatwa) against him. The fatwa cost him marriages, friendships and much of his freedom. “I don’t regret anything,” he said.

Rushdie, knighted in 2007, had to go into hiding for ten years before being under constant British police protection. While he was hiding, the chaos broke out: worldwide protests, book burnings and diplomatic riots. Rushdie was seen as Satan. At least one bombing attempt against his life failed prematurely.

The threats don’t come from attic room heroes. Over the years, the price on his head rose to 2 million euros. The incentives to kill him are by no means time-barred. Two years ago, Iranian state media offered an amount of 541,000 euros to anyone who lived up to the word.

Text continues below this photo

Salman Rushdie stabbed © AP/AD



Incident in India

In 2012, India’s largest literary festival in Jaipur threatened to get out of hand because Rushdie would address the participants via video link. This was waived to prevent violence. Dozens of Muslim activists tried to break into the festival site.

Also, according to the police, a crowd would gather in a park to march to the festival. The writer previously decided not to attend the meeting because militant Muslims would want to commit an attack on him. Find many radical Muslims The Devil’s Verses an insult to their religion.

Text continues below this map of the location of the stabbing

Location of stabbing © Google Maps



‘Fighting for every inch’

A friend of Rushdie's, Frances D'Souza, has said that the relationship between Rushdie and those responsible for protecting him was at times tense. "He had to fight for every inch. To go to the cinema, the opera or the theatre. The security officers were usually happier if they could keep him at the hiding place," D'Souza said earlier.

The curses Rushdie received from Muslim quarters, however, are in stark contrast to the accolades the West waved at him. He has won the Whitbread Prize for Literature (twice), the James Tait Black Prize and the Booker Prize, among others. That makes Rushdie one of the most celebrated writers of Indian descent. Rushdie wrote twelve novels, a collection of short stories and four non-fiction works. He has never regretted his earlier work, he stated in various interviews.



Youth

Rushdie was born on June 19, 1947 into a wealthy moderate Muslim family in the city of Mumbai (Bombay), a few months before India's independence. As a young boy he went to Britain to attend school, first in Rugby and later in Cambridge. There he studied history. In his own words, he fell from his faith when he was fifteen years old. Rushdie's first act as an infidel was to buy a sandwich made with the ham forbidden by Islam.



