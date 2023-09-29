WA few days before the deadline on October 2nd, more than one in five students had not yet submitted an application to receive the energy price flat rate. The number of successfully submitted applications is 78.6 percent of those eligible to apply, a spokeswoman for the Federal Ministry of Education and Research told the “Rheinische Post”.

More than 700,000 people who are entitled have probably not yet taken care of receiving the benefit. The federal government recently assumed that more than 3.55 million people would be entitled to the flat rate – around 2.8 million have so far submitted a successful application, the spokeswoman emphasized.

The education policy spokeswoman for the FDP parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Ria Schröder, still viewed the energy price flat rate as a complete success. “Not all students or specialist students are poor and dependent on assistance,” she said.

The prerequisite for the payment is to set up a digital BundID account in conjunction with an ID card PIN. There was criticism that it was too complicated.

The education policy spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Oliver Kaczmarek, admitted that “for the future we need automatic procedures and target group-oriented communication in order to really help all those affected to achieve their legal rights.”

The deadline to submit an application is Monday, October 2nd. The deadline was originally announced as September 30th. The federal government introduced the energy price flat rate, which is a one-off payment of 200 euros, in March in view of the increased cost of living. It is aimed at students and specialist students.