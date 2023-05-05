By Jennifer Rigby and Bhanvi Satija

LONDON (Reuters) – Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, marking a major step towards ending the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people. people, paralyzed the global economy and devastated communities.

The WHO Emergency Committee met on Thursday and recommended that the UN agency declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern, which has been in effect for more than three years.

“It is therefore with great hope that I declare the end of Covid-19 a global health emergency,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, adding that the end of the emergency does not mean that Covid is no longer a threat to global health.

The WHO emergency committee first declared that Covid represented its highest level of alert for more than three years, on January 30, 2020. The status helps focus international attention on a health threat, as well as reinforces collaboration on vaccines and treatments.

Withdrawing the declaration is a sign of the progress the world has made in these areas, but Covid-19 is here to stay, the WHO said, even if it no longer represents an emergency.

“Covid has changed the world and it has changed us. And that’s how it should be. If we go back to how things were before Covid-19, we will not have learned our lessons and failed our future generations,” said Ghebreyesus.

The Covid-19 death rate has declined from a peak of more than 100,000 people a week in January 2021 to just over 3,500 in the week to April 24, according to WHO data.

The WHO does not declare the beginning or end of pandemics, although it began using the term for Covid in March 2020.

Last year, US President Joe Biden said the pandemic was over. Like many other countries, the world’s largest economy has started to dismantle its domestic virus state of emergency, which means not paying for vaccines, among other benefits.

Other regions have taken similar measures. The European Union said in April last year that the emergency phase of the pandemic was over, and the WHO’s African chief, Matshidiso Moeti, said in December that it was time to move to routine Covid management across the continent.

Ending the emergency could mean that international collaboration or funding efforts will also end or shift focus, although many have already adapted as the pandemic has receded in different regions.

(Reporting by Jennifer Rigby in London, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farbe in Geneva, Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru).