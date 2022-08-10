The software company AppLovin offered to purchase Unity 17.54 billion dollars.

Unity is considering the offering, which would see the engine creator own 49% of the new combined company’s voting power.

Unity currently plans to merge with another mobile technology company, IronSource. However, the deal with IronSource would not go ahead if Unity’s board of directors opted for AppLovin’s new proposal.

The proposed deal would see John Riccitiellochief executive of Unity, become chief executive of the joint venture.

“Over the past decade, we have built and managed a leading and innovative company in mobile app monetization and marketing solutions“said the CEO Adam Foroughi in a press release relating to the proposal.

“Unity is one of the leading platforms in helping creators turn their inspirations into real-time 3D content. Thanks to the scale that comes from unifying our solutions and the innovation that would come from joining our teams, we expect game developers to be the biggest beneficiaries.“.

Unity is one of the most popular game engines in the world, used in prominent mobile games like Pokemon Go and Call of Duty: Mobile.

In related news, Unity CEO John Riccitiello recently apologized and promised to “do better“after defining the developers who do not prioritize monetization of”idiots“.

A recent report claimed that Unity has laid off 4% of its workforce worldwide due to difficult advertising conditions.

Source: VGC.