Google it doesn’t need any introduction. It is a company that is really impossible not to know, which among many things also owns Android, the free mobile operating system that most people own.

On the other hand there is Apple, even in this case no presentation is necessary. The two giants faced off, but the battle we will talk about today concerns us all openly, therefore we advise you to pay close attention, especially if you are an Apple user!

Google: we must convince Apple to adopt RCS!

Not many are aware of it, but Google has been trying in every way for a long time to persuade Apple to adopt one particular messaging standard called RCS. This is a very dear battle for the company which should also be for all of us as it affects us closely. But let’s go in order, because otherwise there is a risk of making a lot of confusion.

First, in a nutshell, what is this RCS? In a nutshell it is the evolution of the common SMS and stands for Rich Communication Services ed it is thanks to this protocol if the normal text messages of the past, today present the read receipt, the sending of audio and video contents and above all an end-to-end encryption algorithm which never hurts for user privacy!

Now, that sounds like a great thing, in a nutshell it is the protocol that makes SMS similar to what happens when we use WhatsApp, then the question may arise: why does Apple not agree to implement it?

The answer is simple and it’s called iMessage. As we know Apple has developed its messaging system that works great among Apple users, but if you then add someone with Android to the group chat, the whole decays with the common communication of the beginning of 2000 with normal MMS and SMS.

The situation borders on the ridiculous if we reflect on the fact that it would cost Apple nothing to implement this standard and it would not even affect iMessage which would continue to work as quietly as it always has.

There is a hidden truth behind Apple’s rejection: it is a marketing maneuver, which aims to keep its users close. Many people think of continuing to use an Apple product because of the ecosystem it offers and including Android devices in any way possible could open the door to a change of course for many trusted users.

In short, we are the usual discourse where marketing is also done on the needs of users! Now that you know all this, let’s get to the heart of the matter. Google has decided to take another step in order to persuade Apple to implement this system that is, he has opened a page of his site, which can be consulted here, where all the advantages that would derive from the RCS are illustrated.

In addition, the big G has also asked for help from users. If you want you are invited to use the hashtag #GetTheMessage, on the various social networks, directly mentioning the official @Apple account, in such a way as to stir the situation. Finally, if you chew English, I recommend that you check out this short video. It lasts a minute and is very interesting as it sums up the matter:

In short, even if I personally doubt that the miracle can happen, I appreciate Google’s initiative and as always I hope for the best!