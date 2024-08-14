It seems however that there will also be space for something not yet announced .

Gamescom 2024 kicks off next week and, as is typical, will be opened by the presentation event of Geoff Keighley The conductor will lead the Opening Night Live and will give us many updates on the games we are most looking forward to, such as Monster Hunters Wilds, Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Keighley’s words on Opening Night Live

Geoff Keighley – through his Twitter accountas you can see below – shared some information about what we can expect from the Gamescom opening night event. Specifically, the man wrote: “Here are some of the games confirmed for Gamescom Opening Night Live next Tuesday: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Monster Hunter Wilds, Marvel Rivals, Dune Awakening, Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle, Sid Meier’s Civilization VII.”

The interesting part, however, is the second tweet Keighley posted in response. It reads, in translation: “Yes, there will be announcements of new games“.

What will they be? Well, that’s a whole other story and obviously we don’t have any information at the moment, or almost. We know that THQ Nordic has already confirmed that during the ONL there will be a chance to see the new game by Tarsier Studios (authors of Little Nightmares): does it count as an unannounced game or does it not count since it has already been shown?

We also know that SEGA has a game lined up for Gamescom that they have yet to announce, and they will also be making it available – in demo form – for the fair attendees in Cologne. We assume this will be one of Keighely’s announcements.