Conor Gallagher will be a player of the Atletico Madrid the next five seasons and will leave Chelsea leaving Stamford Bridge with 40 million euros.
Atlético de Madrid have decided to be the protagonists of the month of August in a transfer market that is in full swing. The departure of Álvaro Morata, after the forward and captain of the Spanish national team won Euro 2024, was one of the most notable moves. However, the search for a striker has been much talked about in the different media, since Artem Dovbyk, who was the favourite to occupy this position, gave the “Cholo” Simeone’s team the cold shoulder to go to Roma.
After many negotiations in recent days, Atlético de Madrid has been the protagonist of the last few weeks, closing the signings of Sorloth as the new Atlético striker and Le Normand to reinforce the defensive line, after Savic and Mario Hermoso made their departure from the club official. Two great reinforcements that will be accompanied by the Englishman Conor Gallagher, who has already accepted the terms of his new contract with Atlético de Madrid and will officially be a new Atlético de Madrid player in the next few days.
England midfielder Conor Gallagher has given his verbal approval to join Atletico Madrid, marking a significant milestone in the summer transfer market. The famous quote “Here we go” of Fabrizio Romano He is expected to follow today after completing the formal steps, sealing a five-year contract with the Madrid club. This transfer stands out not only for the quality of the player, but also for Atlético Madrid’s ambition to reinforce its squad with young and promising talent.
The deal, which represents La Liga’s record fee this summer worth €40m paid to Chelsea, has been negotiated by Epic Sports’ Ali Barat and Paul Nicholls. Gallagher’s arrival at Atlético underlines the club’s ability to attract high-calibre players and reflects their determination to compete at the highest level in both Spain and Europe. With this addition, Los Colchoneros look to strengthen their midfield and continue their quest for silverware in the coming season.
