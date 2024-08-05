🚨🔴⚪️ EXCLUSIVE: Conor Gallagher has verbally agreed terms and said YES to join Atlético Madrid!

‘Here we go’ to follow today after formal steps, five year deal 🧨🏴

La Liga’s record fee this summer, €40m to Chelsea — brokered by Ali Barat from Epic Sports and Paul Nicholls. pic.twitter.com/7rOQgmY2jh

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2024