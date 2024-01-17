Chivas seeks to be a strong candidate for the Clausura 2024 title of the Liga MX after having reinforced with the defense Jose Castillo and the Mexican American Cade Cowellin the absence of the almost official incorporation of Javier Hernandez.
It is presumed that Chicharito He will be the one with the highest salary within the Guadalajara institution, but until it becomes completely official it cannot be said that he will be the most expensive on the team.
Here we leave you the five most expensive footballers in the Flock, without counting Alexis Vegawho is already practically placed in Toluca.
No more could be expected, since El Piojo has been the best man for the rojiblancos up front, both in assists and goals. The national team has had to carry a large part of the attack due to absences and injuries to their offensive teammates.
According to the specialized site Transfermarktthe World Cup in Qatar 2022 is worth 6.50 million euros.
The second most expensive is the red and white youth squad. For some time now, El Nene has been considered a promise in Mexican soccer, however, he continues to have ups and downs, as happened on Matchday 1 of C2024. However, at 25 years old the midfielder can still raise his level. He is valued at six million euros.
The defender is also valued at six million euros. The central defender and homegrown player has turned out to be a surprise who has solved problems at the bottom, since in addition to being a center back he can function as a left back.
At 21 years old he is already national team material, apart from other teams like Striped They have already had their eye on him.
It is only his second semester defending the red and white jersey, but Guti can already boast of being among the most valuable in the squad.
The ex PSV Eindhoven OK 5.50 million euros and meanwhile he continues to fit in with the rest of his teammates after being harshly criticized in the last Apertura 2023. The two-time World Cup player appeared on Matchday 1 by scoring the goal of the 1-1 draw against Santos Laguna.
Already without Alexis Vegawhich also has a value of 5.50 mEl Pocho stands as the fifth most valuable of the squad with 4.50 million euros.
For reasons unrelated to sporting quality, the midfielder has been deleted from the national team, but he continues to prove his worth in each tournament.
The captain of the Rebaño hopes to return to the level he had in the Clausura 2023.
He Top 10 one of the most expensive is completed by the right side Alan Mozo (4.50 mde)the new reinforcement and left winger Cade Cowell (4 million)the defender Gilberto 'Tiba' Sepúlveda (3 million)the containment Rubén 'Oso' González (2 million) and the center forward José Juan Macías (2 million).
